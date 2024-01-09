TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,615,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,460,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.96% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,371,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,291,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 372,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 881,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,472,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,399 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,152,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,961,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

