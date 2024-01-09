TIAA Trust National Association Acquires Shares of 2,002,010 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,002,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,183,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 1.71% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.22. 171,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,768. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

