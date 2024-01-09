TIAA Trust National Association Acquires Shares of 7,687,219 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,687,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,755,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 1.39% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 95.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,151,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.02. 1,616,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,470. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

