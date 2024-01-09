TIAA Trust National Association Acquires Shares of 816,508 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 816,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,377,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after buying an additional 130,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,871,000 after buying an additional 294,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,411,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,084. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.64. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

