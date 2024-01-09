TIAA Trust National Association Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 886,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,190,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.68% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,382,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,178,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 616,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,215. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.637 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

