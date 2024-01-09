TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 1,322,227 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,322,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,697,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $542,703,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,692 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.