TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 163,240 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 163,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,004,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.42. 1,185,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,004. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.44 and a 12 month high of $275.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.87.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

