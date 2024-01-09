TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 1,879,772 iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,879,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,925,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 17.33% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $181,000.

NYSEARCA:NYF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. 9,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,320. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $54.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

