TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 4,216,251 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,216,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,403,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 1.39% of iShares MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.35. 1,023,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,011. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

