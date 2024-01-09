TIAA Trust National Association Invests $109.26 Million in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,272,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,257,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 1.17% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USIG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

USIG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,236. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

