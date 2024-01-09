TIAA Trust National Association Invests $303.50 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,353,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,496,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 3.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.88. 331,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.39. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

