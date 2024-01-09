TIAA Trust National Association Invests $337.57 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,490,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,567,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 3.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.65. 633,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,533. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

