TIAA Trust National Association Invests $42.49 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,006,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,485,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.62% of Alerian MLP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 682,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,778. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $44.43.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

