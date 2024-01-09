TIAA Trust National Association Invests $60.10 Million in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,199,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,095,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 17.60% of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 640,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 907.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000.

Get NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NUDM traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.24. 21,040 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18.

About NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.