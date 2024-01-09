TIAA Trust National Association Invests $68.05 Million in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,393,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,054,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned 21.47% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS NUMV traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,226 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

