TIAA Trust National Association Invests $71.08 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,424,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,080,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.91% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32,489.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,055 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,361,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,971,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,154,000 after purchasing an additional 145,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,361,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. 794,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

