TIAA Trust National Association Invests $761.21 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,518,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,205,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.7% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.79% of Vanguard Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,250,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.7% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 60,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,857 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $240,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.80. 1,715,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,615. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

