TIAA Trust National Association Invests $85.62 Million in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 832,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,618,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.90% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,103,000 after purchasing an additional 289,480 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 718,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,766,000 after purchasing an additional 280,916 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,366 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 145,777 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.29. The company had a trading volume of 236,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.95. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

