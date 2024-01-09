TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $1.34 Billion Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,833,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,035,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.8% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 11.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.08. 221,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.