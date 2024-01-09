TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $37.06 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 571,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,064,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 1.74% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 182.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.09. 85,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,196. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $75.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

