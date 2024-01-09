TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $37.85 Million Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 771,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,850,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 1.36% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after buying an additional 1,459,166 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after buying an additional 621,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,017,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,370,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after buying an additional 336,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after buying an additional 331,354 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. 2,119,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

