TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $428.52 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,563,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,520,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.5% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 3.53% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.49. 166,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,519. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $105.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

