TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $65.24 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,123,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,236,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 2.69% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLRN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 181,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,894. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $30.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

