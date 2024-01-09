TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $71.80 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 335,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,802,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.54% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWA LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
VBK stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.15. The company had a trading volume of 111,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,182. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.07.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
