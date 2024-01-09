TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $71.80 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 335,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,802,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.54% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWA LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VBK stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.15. The company had a trading volume of 111,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,182. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.