TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $97.27 Million Investment in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,802,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,265,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 1.06% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 841,307 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:USHY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960,822 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

