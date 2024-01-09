TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,268,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 13.5% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 3.96% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. 7,822,319 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.