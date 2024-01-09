TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,853,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,750,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 3.15% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 587,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,476. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $37.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

