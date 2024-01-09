TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 707,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,212,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.56% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $137,567,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 579,765 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,158,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,286,000 after purchasing an additional 494,995 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 492,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.42. The stock had a trading volume of 203,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,837. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.66 and its 200 day moving average is $245.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

