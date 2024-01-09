TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,306,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.90% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,137. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.92 and a 1-year high of $305.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.