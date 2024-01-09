TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,028,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,184,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 35.54% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWX stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.