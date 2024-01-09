TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,625,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,430,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 1.47% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $725,000. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,511,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 225.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 126,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 145,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,221. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

