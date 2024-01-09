TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,049,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 49,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 108,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,112,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,953,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,782. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $212.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $494.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

