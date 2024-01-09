TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,248,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,618,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.52% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.12. 8,331,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,912,420. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.