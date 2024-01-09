TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,372,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,324,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 1.03% of Vanguard Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $308.98. 773,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.10 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

