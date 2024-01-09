TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,571,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,640,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.06. 3,492,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,718. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

