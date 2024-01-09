TIAA Trust National Association Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 479,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,814,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.35% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,897. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $219.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

