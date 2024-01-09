TIAA Trust National Association Purchases Shares of 3,682,668 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,682,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,701,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 8.33% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NULV stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 530,081 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.