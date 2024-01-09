TIAA Trust National Association Purchases Shares of 601,439 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 601,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,924,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.73. The company had a trading volume of 172,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,603. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.