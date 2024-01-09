TIAA Trust National Association Takes $1.01 Billion Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,085,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,701,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 8.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,331. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

