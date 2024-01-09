TIAA Trust National Association Takes $331.75 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,798,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,754,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 4.74% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,818,000 after purchasing an additional 444,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.54. 101,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,330. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $75.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.