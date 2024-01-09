TIAA Trust National Association Takes $339.90 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 865,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,895,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $435.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $438.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.45 and its 200-day moving average is $410.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

