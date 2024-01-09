TIAA Trust National Association Takes $34.30 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,307,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,296,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned 15.39% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 919,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 103,219 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:NUEM traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. 20,018 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

