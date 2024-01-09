TIAA Trust National Association Takes $394.43 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,695,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,425,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 1.44% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,248,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,820.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 415,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 393,442 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.