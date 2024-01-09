TIAA Trust National Association Takes $657.83 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,995,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,826,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.72% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

