Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 835,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 14.9% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tile Shop

In other Tile Shop news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $106,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,455,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,629,182.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 247,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,759 in the last three months. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $309.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Tile Shop Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

