Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 216.38%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Tilray Stock Performance

Tilray stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,287,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,896,088. Tilray has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tilray by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Tilray by 406.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

