Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Trading Down 4.2%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 77,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.00 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

