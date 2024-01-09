TMX Group (TSE:X) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock to C$34.00. The company traded as high as C$32.11 and last traded at C$31.99, with a volume of 88836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.72.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$92.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.76. The firm has a market cap of C$8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6199586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

