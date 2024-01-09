Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Toast by 99,668.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Toast by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the second quarter worth about $111,554,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $1,031,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,125.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,217 shares of company stock worth $9,064,921. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. 5,157,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019,728. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.65. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.