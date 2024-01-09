Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading Up 1.3%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 1,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

